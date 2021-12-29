Wausau Pilot & Review

ELCHO – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball team pulled off an upset of undefeated Coleman, defeating the Cougars 55-44 in the opening round of the Elcho Tournament on Tuesday night.

Sidney Galang had 28 points to lead Newman Catholic, which improves to 4-5 this season. Coleman is now 8-1.

The second day of the tournament was canceled.

Newman Catholic will be back in action Jan. 4 for a Marawood Conference South Division game at Stratford. The game will be at 7:15 p.m. and will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.

Cardinals 55, Cougars 44

Coleman 18 26 – 44

Newman Catholic 22 33 – 55

COLEMAN (44): Madison Woulf 0, Bre Hanrahan 4, Alyssia Hoida 3, Desiree Nowak 6, Aubrey Bintz 12, Cameron Zeitler 9, Madelyn Hinter 0, Jenna Styczynski 1, Kiersten Jensen 9. Record: 8-1.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (55): Sidney Galang 28, Lily Shields 2, Ashley Jankowski 8, Maggie Wulf 9, Lily Zeimetz 6, Mel Severson 2. Record: 4-5.