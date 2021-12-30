Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau West boys hockey team lost in a shootout to Superior on Thursday to finish fourth at the three-day NDA Hockey Showcase at the Cornerstone Community Center.

Thomas Gerun scored on a power play midway through the second period and Brody Brimacombe added a goal 1:31 into the third to give West a 2-1 lead.

Superior tied the game on a goal by Braydon Hurtig 17 seconds later, and after two overtime periods the game went to a shootout where the Spartans earned the victory.

Colin Mertes had 34 saves in goal for the Warriors, who are now 7-4-1 this season. West returns to action Tuesday with a Wisconsin Valley Conference game against Marshfield at home at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Spartans 3, Wausau West 2 (Shootout)

Superior 0 1 1 0 0 1 – 3

Wausau West 0 1 1 0 0 0 – 2

Second period: 1. S, Kell Piggott, 1:40; 2. W, Thomas Gerum, pp., 7:36.

Third period: 3. W, Brody Brimacombe, sh., 1:31; 4. S, Braydon Hurtig (Lucas Williams), 1:48.

Saves: S, Trent Peterson 27; W, Colin Mertes 34.

Records: Superior 5-5; Wausau West 7-4-1.