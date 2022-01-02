Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Are you looking for a new adventure? St. Vincent de Paul needs assistance processing donations. Processing includes evaluating each item, testing, cleaning and pricing. This volunteer position can be done weekly, daily or just one time. If you have any interest, time or availability, contact 715-298-3028 or email jmay@svdpwausau.org or kkuske@svdpwausau.org.

Program Assistant Needed. United Way Volunteer Connection is seeking a volunteer to assist with Adopt a Classroom, a literacy focused program for kindergarten classrooms across the county. Ideal candidate is comfortable with computers and printing, adaptable, and detail oriented. Please contact Elizabeth for more information at 715-298-5719 or erobinson@unitedwaymc.org.

Be a SPARK! Friend! SPARK! is a social engagement program for individuals with early- to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners. SPARK! friends serve as program companions during in-gallery experiences and art making in the classroom at Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. Contact info@lywam.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Are you upgrading your laptop or tablet? The Women’s Community is looking for a working laptop and tablet for clients. Please contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information.

Bingo Items! North Central Health Care is in need of small bingo prizes and non-perishable purchased treats such as soda, chips, fruit snacks and candy. Contact 715-848-4450.

Source: United Way of Marathon County