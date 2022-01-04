Wausau Pilot & Review

Two outdoor ice skating rinks in Wausau are now open.

According to the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, rinks at The 400 Block in downtown Wausau and at Thom Field, 1601 N. 10th St., are open to the public.

A third rink, an outdoor skating rink at Marathon Park will likely open soon, officials said. The outdoor skating season runs through Feb. 20.

Skating rink hours and details:

400 Block, downtown Wausau – Recreation rink with a warming house and is lighted.

Thom Field – Recreation Rink, warming house, benches for putting skates on and is lighted. Access off 13th Street, north of Stark Street.

All rinks have lights that are on timers for night skating.

Hours:

Monday – Friday 5 pm – 8 pm

Saturday – 10 am – 8 pm, Sunday 10 am – 8 pm