WAUSAU – Werle Park Plus Neighborhoods of Wausau has begun meeting in person from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the second Monday of most months at Grace United Church of Christ, 535 S. Third Ave., Wausau. West side neighbors are welcome to join the meeting to discuss neighborhood issues.

Attendees can use the basement entrance at the back of the church. Contact Deb Ryan at debra.ryan@ci.wausau.wi.us or 715-803-4909 with questions.