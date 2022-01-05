Damakant Jayshi

In the absence of any paperwork, the filing deadline for two seats on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors for the Spring 2022 election has been extended until Friday.

“The incumbents in District 2 and District 24 did not file any paperwork, so by law, the filing deadline is extended 72 hours,” County Clerk Kim Trueblood said. “The County Clerk website has all the necessary paperwork for anyone interested in running for those two seats.”

The information for Spring 2022 is available here. The extended deadline – by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 – applies to only these two districts. According to the clerk’s website, the incumbents cannot file papers using the extended deadline.

The local elections are on Tuesday, Apr. 5. Primaries, where necessary, are scheduled for Feb. 15.

Supervisors Jenifer Bizzotto (Dist. 2) and Brent Jacobson (Dist. 24) have filed neither the notice of noncandidacy nor the declaration of candidacy by their respective deadlines, Dec. 24 and Jan. 4. Jacobson, who is also mayor of Mosinee, currently represents Dist. 26. However, his district changed after the redistricting of the seats based on Census 2020.

For the full list of county candidates, click here.

County Clerk Trueblood told Wausau Pilot & Review that “this is a highly unusual year in that there are so many opposed seats. Typically, most districts only have one candidate.”