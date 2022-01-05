Wausau Pilot & Review

One person reported minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday on Wausau’s southeast side, as snow continues to blanket the area.

The crash was reported at about 2:40 p.m. on Grand Avenue at Ethel Street. Emergency crews immediately responded.

Weather officials say traffic conditions will be hazardous throughout the afternoon and into the evening as wind gusts increase, causing significant blowing and drifting of snow. Drivers are urged to take extra time and caution in traveling to their destinations.