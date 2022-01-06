[WAUSAU, WI, January 6, 2022] — The February 15 application deadline is approaching for many scholarships administered within the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. More than 225 students throughout north central Wisconsin, from pre-school to post-graduate, will be awarded scholarships totaling more than $350,000.

A complete listing of scholarships, as well as application instructions, are available by visiting the Foundation’s website (https://cfoncw.org/grants-scholarships/scholarships/). An online application process is available for students to apply for 45 different scholarships. Others are available directly through the schools’ selection processes and students can get information on how to apply from their guidance counselors. Students are encouraged to research this potential funding source as they prepare for their educational endeavors next fall.