Wausau Pilot & Review

A wind chill has been issued for Wausau and Marathon County in advance of subzero temperatures in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, expect wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero in portions of central and north central Wisconsin. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, officials said.

The advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday. Weather officials are urging residents to use caution when traveling and wear appropriate clothing for protection.