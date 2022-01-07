Richard Olson

Richard “Dick” Olson passed away December 11, 2021, at Asprius Wausau Hospital, at 72 years old. Richard was born in Owen Withee, Wisconsin on June 9, 1949, to Clarence and Elizabeth (nee Thompson) Olson. Richard graduated from Owen Withee High School and went on to be self-employed. He owned Midwest Amusements for 30 years.

He is survived by wife Mary, children Christopher (Amanda), Leevon, Gabriel (Amy), Rodger, Ricky (Lynn), Rene (Kelly) and Gina; siblings Connie, David, Daniel (Shelley) and Dolly; 14 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, nieces, nephews and many friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. He was accompanied in death by grandson Aiden Bandach. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity, get vaccinated, and/or help a loved one get vaccinated.

The Family would like to thank the EPU Covid Care Unit for everything they did to make Richard as comfortable as possible.

Susan J. Dehnke

Susan J. Dehnke, 68, Wausau, died Wednesday January 5, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born August 18, 1953 in Wausau, daughter of Joseph Muzynoski, Ringle, and the late Lucille “Lucy” (Mijal) Muzynoski.

Susan had been employed in the health care field for most of her working career. She grew up on a farm where she learned to love the outdoors, nature and riding horses. Spending time with her family was very important to her and she was so proud of each and every one of her beloved family. Susan was a very devoted Catholic and member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Oratory.

Survivors include four children, Nicholas Dehnke, Bevent, Sarah Dehnke, Los Angeles, Michael Dehnke, Wausau and Joseph Dehnke, Wausau; one granddaughter, Corrine Dehnke; her father, Joseph Muzynoski; her siblings, Virginia “Ginger” (Roger) Fenlon, Salida, Colo., Joseph M. (Laurie) Muzynoski, Weston, Max (Susan) Muzynoski, Ringle, Julie (Ron) Thorne, Aliso Viejo, Calif., nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday January 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Oratory, Wausau. Canon Heitor Matheus will officiate. Burial will be in St. Florian Cemetery, Hatley. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Adalbertho I. Hernandez

Adalbertho Isakk Hernandez, age 34, of Plover, WI unexpectedly passed away on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at his home.

Born in Durango Mexico, he moved to the US in 2000. Becoming a proud US Citizen in 2018.

He had a deep passion for cars and worked as a mechanic for most of his life. Whether it was fixing cars, attending car shows or just “collecting cars to fill his driveway”; as he liked to say.

A proud Mobile Link Sound Off Competition winner, he sure loved his subs. He was a man of many interests including; racing, ice fishing, and scuba diving.

A loving father who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Especially his daughter Brokklyn, who was his best friend. Isakk was a reliable, helping and caring person. Anyone could count on him at any time. Some of his fondest moments were simply spent working in the shop alongside his father in law, Al.

A beautiful soul that will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Until we meet again.

Isakk is survived by his daughter, Brokklyn and wife, Jessica. His mother Josefina and father Luis Salvador. Father in-law Alan and Mother in-law Kathi Chojnacki. Siblings; Ana, Grecia, Luis, Miguel, Karla, Jasmin, Kelvin, Rochell, and Luna. and many many nephews, nieces, uncles, and aunts.

A celebration of life for Isakk will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, on Monday January 10th 11 AM-2 PM.

PER FAMILY REQUEST NO BLACK ATTIRE PLEASE!!!

Gilbert L. Hohensee

Gilbert L. Hohensee, 88, of Aniwa, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his home under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

Gilbert was born on November 16, 1933, in Antigo. The son of Frank and Clara (Hetzel) Hohensee.

Gilbert married Beth Hohensee, she preceded him in death in 1996. On June 4, 1999, Gilbert was united in marriage to Gloria Gonzalez in Shawano. She survives.

Gilbert worked at American Motors for many years. He enjoyed making maple syrup. He loved collecting used books and owned “Gil’s Used Bookstore” in Antigo.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Gloria; one son, Kim Hohensee and nieces and nephews, Randy, Gary, Shirley, Phillip, Karl and Linda.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Beth; three brothers, Edwin, Elmer and Milton and one sister Adeline Vogel.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Pastor David Guerrero will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Aniwa. Visitation will be from 11 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Christine E. Okerlund

Christine E. Okerlund, 74 of Shawano, formerly of Wittenberg, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Kindred Hearts in Shawano.

Christine was born on November 12, 1947, in Milwaukee. The daughter of William and Janet (Vincent) Okerlund.

Christine was a counselor and a cook at the Ho-Chunk Elder Center for many years. She enjoyed crafts but had a talent for making birch bark baskets, with some of her baskets being displayed in the Smithsonian. Christine loved spending time with her family.

Christine is survived by one son, Kawa-She-Quoen ‘Kash’ (Helen) Okerlund of Wittenberg; three grandchildren, Cassandra (Zach) Wendler, Taylor (Carolina) Okerlund and Parker Okerlund; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Valentina; five siblings, Gail (Rich) Wojcik of Glendale, Bill Okerlund of Katy, TX, Mary Okerlund, James Okerlund and Kathleen Okerlund, all of Milwaukee and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Karen Schlitz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.