WAUSAU — National speakers Debbie Peterson and Candy Whirley will be featured at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Leadership Conference to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild.

The Conference is designed to inspire and encourage women of all ages and career levels. This event offers an opportunity for women to develop skills that will carry through to both their work and personal lives. Hundreds of attendees from around the state participated in the last Women’s Leadership Conference held in 2020.

“Since its inception, the goal of the Women’s Leadership Conference has been to create an all-inclusive event.” said Mona Fox, a member of the event’s planning committee. “The event offers value to current leaders who may want to advance or grow in their current role, new leaders emerging with their skills and long-time leaders who want to refresh their skills. It really is a conference for any level of leadership you aspire to, both personal and professional.”

This year’s event features a pair of national speakers and authors, Debbie Peterson and Candy Whirley.

Peterson runs a speaking and coaching business to help her clients develop a focused mindset for fulfilling professional results by harnessing the power of their thoughts. Peterson is the host of the Success without Sacrifice Podcast, and author of ‘Clarity: How Smart Professionals Create Career Success on Their Teams.’

Whirley, MM, CSP offers her experience in training, customer service, management and entertainment. Whirley is a former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader and has been a business owner and author for 20 years.

“The Women’s Leadership Conference is an opportunity for women to gather and grow with one another right here in central Wisconsin.” said Mauri Brueggeman, a member of the event’s planning committee. “Each year is unique and impacts attendees through the presentations shared, contacts made and conversations in the room. I love being part of the planning of this event with the goal of making leadership growth accessible to women right in our backyards.”

New in 2022, each conference participant will receive three pre-autographed books written by the event’s featured speakers. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask the speakers for a more personalized autograph throughout the day.

The conference is developed by a committee of women with the intention of energizing, supporting, developing and educating women leaders and those who desire to become leaders.

The program is open to both members and non-members for $125. A table of eight can be reserved for $1,000. A lunch buffet and snacks are included in this price. Individuals interested in attending can register at WausauChamber.com or by calling the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce at 715-848-5953. For more information about the program, visit WausauChamber.com.

The presenting sponsor of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Conference is Peoples State Bank, the gold sponsor is Ameriprise Financial – Cornerstone Advisors, the bronze sponsors are Church Mutual Insurance Company and TDS, the exclusive media sponsors are the NRG Media LLC stations Hot 967, Classic Rock 103-3 WGLX, Today’s Best Country Y106.5 and Big Cheese 107.9 and the live production sponsor is JEM Productions.