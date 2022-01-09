Wausau Pilot & Review

A building that housed a mortgage company and titling business is a total loss following a fire that broke out late Saturday in Schofield.

The blaze was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday at 1030 Grand Ave., a building that historically housed several restaurants – including Mr. Steak and Two Guys from Italy – before being converted into office space.

The building is located on the west side of Grand Avenue. A mortgage company and titling organization occupied spaces in the building at the time of the blaze.

Initial reports suggested heavy smoke and flames poured from the building when the blaze was called in and a trailer behind the structure was also on fire. Riverside and Kronenwetter Fire were the first to be paged.

Crews from multiple agencies and officers with the Everest Metro Police Department remained on scene for hours, battling the blaze in subzero temperatures. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials have not yet said what caused the blaze.