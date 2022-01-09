Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau School District will hold a virtual learning day Monday, according to a WSD Facebook post.

District officials cite “a combination of dangerously low wind chills tonight into tomorrow morning and First Student bus driver staffing challenges” in making the decision.

The announcement comes on the heels of an email to Horace Mann students announcing cancellation of two bus routes for Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers, who are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 infections.

No decision about Tuesday’s classes have yet been made.