WAUSAU – Between public donations and Prevail Bank matching up to $1,000 at each branch location where donations were collected, more than $15,000 was gifted to nine local nonprofits as part of Prevail Bank’s Holiday Matching Funds campaign in December.

Catholic Charities’ Wausau Community Warming Center received $2,120 as part of the campaign. The warming center is an action step of the Wausau Housing and Homelessness Coalition, raising awareness of homelessness in Marathon County. It provides a clean and warm environment that can house up to 25 adults, and provide daily hot meals.

Each of Prevail Bank’s branches chose a different organization to support. Those organizations gifted with money and non-perishable gifts included:

Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree (Prevail Bank – Baraboo) $1,330

Christmas is for Children (Eau Claire) $2,625 (estimated value of 75 wrapped gifts)

Ronald McDonald House Charities (Marshfield) $2,500

Taylor County Supportive Housings (Medford) $2,099

W-O-W Kid’s Meals Program (Owen) $1,590

Santa’s Elves Foundation (Phillips) $2,235

United Way of Portage County (Stevens Point) $402

