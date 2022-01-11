Wausau Pilot & Review

Multiple tenants were displaced early Tuesday in a blaze that damaged a Wausau apartment complex.

Crews were called just after midnight to the Grand Avenue Luxury Apartments, 2335 Grand Ave., for a report of a structure fire. The apartment complex, built in 2007, includes a group of two-story structures with a total of 96 units. Initial scanner reports suggest the blaze began on a porch in a unit on the first floor, toward the back of one of the buildings.

Multiple departments assisted Wausau Fire in battling the blaze including Riverside, SAFER, town of Wausau, Kronenwetter and Merrill Fire Departments.

Tenants were evacuated from the building and were transported from the area in buses with the help of the American Red Cross. One person suffered a minor injury, officials said.

The blaze spread to the attic and caused significant damage. It s unclear how many units are affected or how many tenants are displaced as a result of the fire.

Officials have not said what caused the blaze. Crews remained on scene in bitterly cold temperatures for several hours.

This is a developing story.