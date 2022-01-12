Edward W. Szitta

Edward “Ed” W. Szitta, age 68, of Marathon, was welcomed into eternal life free from pain on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on February 28, 1953, in Antigo, son of the late Ernest and Caroline (Wildman) Szitta. On May 19, 1979, he married Joanne Knaak in Birnamwood. She survives.

Ed worked as a tool and die maker at Marathon Electric from 1973 until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America and was a former Assistant Scoutmaster and member of the Order of the Arrow. Ed enjoyed spectator racing at the State Park Speedway and Merrill ice drags. He loved to work on his grandfather’s antique tractor and going to antique tractor shows. He was also a member of the International Cockshutt Club, Inc. His pastimes included bowling, playing Sheepshead, feeding the birds, and working in his vegetable garden. He loved to watch sports – especially the Packers, Brewers, NASCAR, the Badgers and Marquette.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne Szitta of Marathon; one son, Timothy Szitta of Madison; two sisters, Gail (Pete) Hable of Ringle, and Barbara Szitta of Wausau; brother and sister-in-law Dennis (Pat) Knaak of Birnamwood; sister-in-law Judy Draeger of Wausau and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law Reinhart (Dorothy) Knaak and brother-in-law Alan Draeger.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. There will be a time to share memories at 11:30 A.M. Private burial will be on Monday at Forest Cemetery in Birnamwood.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jabbour and all of the caring staff at the Aspirus ER and Cardiac ICU.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

June D. McCormick

June D. (Oreck) McCormick was born Oct. 22, 1921, and died Jan. 9, 2022 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau with daughters Patty and Debbie at her side. Tuesday she was playing cribbage with Debbie, and she was still walking a few laps with her walker. She was a stickler for exercise all of her life and an inspiration to all of us. She got excellent care at Hospice House for the 14 months she was there. The staff loved her and were sad to say goodbye. They were so supportive and caring right up until the end. We are very grateful for the care she received. Her room faced the woods, and she was excited to see daily wildlife right outside of her window, including deer, fox, raccoon, turkeys, many birds and squirrels.

June grew up in Duluth, Minnesota and moved to San Francisco as a young woman. She met her husband, Mac, who was stationed there before fighting in the South Pacific during WWII. After the war, they married and moved to Wausau where they raised four children. She worked as an accountant at WAOW TV and then at Employers Mutual Insurance, making many long-lasting friendships. Mom has touched so many lives with her positive, loving and caring attitude.

She loved getting together with her many friends to play bridge, go out for fish fries, go to the Grand Theater, and attend concerts in Marathon Park. Her hobbies included daily crosswords and sudoku, Rummikub, cribbage, and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid reader and loved gardening, exercising, fishing, knitting, and traveling. She loved watching the Packers play. June corresponded with a wide circle of friends and family members.

Preceded in death by her parents, Percy Oreck and Minnie Winer Oreck, her devoted husband of thirty-nine years, Ralph (Bud, Mac) McCormick, and her brother Stanley (Fern) Oreck.

She is survived by her children, Barbara (Tom) Matsick, of Phillips, WI, Michael McCormick (Rosanne Aversa), of Boston, MA, Patricia McCormick (Don Vincent), of Madison, WI, and Debra McCormick (Sandy Synkelma), of Wausau, WI.

She leaves five grandchildren, Greg Vallalunga, Danielle Matsick, Heather (Brian) Oates, Alexander McCormick (Sarah Browning) and Aaron McCormick (Elaine Strunk). She also leaves six great grandchildren: Elliot and Trace Matsick, Madeleine, Neva, Adalia and Elijah Oates, Nora June Strunk-McCormick, and one great-great granddaughter, Aubrey Chaffee, as well as many nieces and nephews.

June was the center of our family holding us all together with her loving kindness, good will, and positive attitude about life. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and kept us current with family news. She will be missed more than words can express. Everyone who knew June loved her. There will be a memorial service at a future date. Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Gerald R. Klatt

Gerald R. Klatt, 82, of Wausau, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 8,1939 to the late Irene Dallman (Alvin Dallman) in Wausau. Jerry was preceded in death by wife of over 50 years Karen Klatt (Gleason); parents, Irene and Alvin Dallman; brothers, Clifford, Ronald “Butch”, and Earl; and niece, Kaylin.

Jerry joined the Navy out of high school and served for three years. He worked for Wisconsin Fuel and Light for 28 years. Jerry was a family man and was heartbroken when his wife of over 50 years passed away 7 years ago. They had a lifetime of travels together to many different states but they especially loved their trips to the casinos. Jerry loved having his family around especially at the cabin. Fishing just before dark for pan fish and then campfires made for some of the best memories.

Jerry loved hunting and fishing and passed that love down to his boys and grandchildren. Stories were told and new memories were made at Klatts cabin during rifle season. Summer fishing was spent in Tomahawk (mostly at Mable Lake) and ice fishing on Lake Wausau. Summers also meant camp fires day and night. As long as there was something to burn, Jerry kept the fire stoked (not always ozone friendly!).

Jerry enjoyed watching the Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He coached Little League baseball for many years and was able to share his love for the game with so many. Even in his later years he attended Ross’ softball games, and he freely gave tips on how to improve errors in the game.

Survivors include his two sons, Ross (Michelle) Klatt and Shawn (Michelle) Klatt. Five grandchildren, Ashley Klatt and Emily Riley (James Riley), Trevor, Alexander, and Charley. Two great grandchildren, Layla and Josie Riley.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston. Pastor Mike Fox will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm with the service to follow.

Marie Wenzel

Marie Wenzel entered peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Pride TLC, Weston.

Marie Catherine Pyan was born August 16, 1936 in the town of Emmet to the late Edwin and Gertrude (Oelke) Pyan.

Marie married Donald “Don” Wenzel at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Wausau on April 14, 1956. Together they operated the family farm working as a closeknit team until retirement. Don and Marie spent 65 loving years together before Don’s passing on December 26, 2021.

Marie was a great cook and an amazing baker. Her cinnamon rolls were always first to go at bake sales. There were many special occasions that were celebrated with her homemade German chocolate cake and pies.

She enjoyed volunteering at Bethesda Thrift Shop and was active in her church for many years. She received great joy being outdoors working in her flowers and garden.

Marie is survived by one son, Allen (Diane) Wenzel, Madison and their children Miles (Kristina) Wenzel and Meghan Wenzel; two daughters, Gloria (Jim Leitermann) Grubb, Wausau, and her children, Jeremy (Brenda) Grubb and Joshua (Elizabeth) Grubb; Debra (Gene) Traska, Aniwa and their children, Amber (Kevin) Damitz, Alison (Kyle) Vlietstra and Andrea (Dustin) Huber.

Other survivors include great-grandchildren, Elijah and Sawyer Grubb, Emily, Paige, Wesley and Claire Grubb, Brady Donald Damitz, Ava Damitz and Chase Huber, brother, Wilbur Pyan; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Bud) Suckow, Stratford, and Marlene (Dave) Fox, Irma; nephew, Harlan Pyan and nieces, Kim and Dawn Pyan.

Marie was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law,

Harold and Joyce Pyan, one great-granddaughter, Cecilia Grubb and a nephew, Howard Pyan.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

A celebration of life will be held in August.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church organ fund, town of Easton or Bethesda.

Alice A. LaVigne

Alice A. LaVigne (Nee Plashko), 84, was received into the arms of Christ on Thursday, January 6, 2022, with family by her side.

Alice was born November 18, 1937, in the town of Nekimi (Oshkosh), Wisconsin, daughter of the late Anton and Ella (Prentice) Plashko. On April 2, 1970, she married William LaVigne in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death (2003).

Prior to her retirement, Alice had worked as a business manager her whole life. She held positions at the federal government, a concrete company, an automobile dealership, among others.

Alice enjoyed playing bridge, doing puzzles, and cooking. She had many friends and loved her dogs. She visited her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren across the United States as often as she could. She volunteered much of her time to her community, including Mountain of the Lord Lutheran Church in Rib Mountain, Wisconsin, and Northland Lutheran High School in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Survivors include seven children, Sherri (Mark) Arlen, Lynn (Stephen) Freund, Roxanne LaVigne, Bruce (Irene) LaVigne, Robert (Paula) LaVigne, Kathryn (Raymond) Renderman, and Steven LaVigne. Her 17 grandchildren include Kimberly (Steven) Burns, Amy Freund, Stephanie Freund, Zachary Freund, Becky (Adam) Hafermann, Andrew LaVigne, Elizabeth (Cam) LaVigne, Jake LaVigne, Jeremy LaVigne, Ashley Moore, Robby Renderman, Ryan Renderman, Jessica (Paul) Roever, Michelle (Zach) Shafer, Maurine (Cole) Simons, Randy Smith, and Alicia (Andrew) Westphal. Her 12 great-grandchildren include Alexander, Aurora, Coleton, Gabriel, Henry, Jeremiah, Jesse, Parker, Roxanna, Scarlette, William, and Wyatt. Her three siblings include Bruce (Sylvia) Plashko, Ferne Keso, and Anton (Jill) Plashko IV.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother-in-law Don LaVigne, sister-in-law Mae LaVigne, and brother-in-law Harry Keso.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northland Lutheran High School or the Wounded Warriors Project.

Donna M. Cleveland

Donna Mae Cleveland, 75, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home.

She was born October 29, 1946 in Wausau, daughter of the late Walter and Lyda (Woodbeck) Wetzel. On July 1, 1972 she married Dale Cleveland at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2011.

Donna worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years at Colonial Manor Medical and Rehabilitation Center. She enjoyed crafts, eating out, watching old Westerns and Hallmark movies and taking care of her flowerbeds and garden. She also loved dogs and watching the animals in her yard. In her younger years she enjoyed camping with Dale, rummage sales and attending festivals.

Survivors include her brother, Frank (Marte) Wetzel, Eureka Springs, AR; nieces, Cammie (Jason) Kickbusch and Sherri (Dale) Bickford; nephew, Todd (Tammy Ballenger) Wetzel and countless friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Dale, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Marge Wetzel and brother, David Wetzel.

Memorial services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Deacon Erv Burkhardt will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth St. funeral home.

Consuelo M. Rodriguez

Consuelo Maldonado Rodriguez, 32, Wausau, died Saturday January 8, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born June 28, 1989, in Guatemala, daughter of Clark and Cynthia (Zdroik) Guenther.

Consuelo had currently been employed at Merrill Iron and Steel Corporation as an administrative assistant. Prior employment was with the Village of Dorchester as a Police Officer.

Among her favorite pastimes, Consuelo enjoyed camping, fishing, soccer, horseback riding, art, and dancing. Her number one focus in life was her two children.

Survivors besides her parents, Clark and Cindy include her two daughters, Kayla and Kamila, her significant other, John Meola; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Charlene F. Zychowicz

Charlene F. Zychowicz, 83, Poniatowski passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born August 25, 1938, in Marshfield, daughter of the late Henry and Viola (Hamus) Ress Sr. On August 31, 1973, she married Anthony Zychowicz in Waukegan, IL. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2004.

In her earlier years Charlene worked at Briggs & Stratton in Milwaukee. She later moved to Poniatowski and alongside her husband she was the owner/operator of Tony and Charlene’s Tavern in Poniatowski. Some of her favorite pastimes included going to Hodag with Tony, socializing with people and enjoying the company of her family and friends. Everyone who had the honor to meet Charlene immediately feel in love with her.

Survivors include her son, Chris (Joleen) Zychowicz, Edgar, her grandchildren, Danny (Chrissy) Hart, Tonya Hart, Angel (Myles) Linton, Amber Bartlet, Amanda (David) Zabawa, Christian and Skylar Zychowicz, Kailey, Anthony and Mackenzie Schug, MyKayla and Madeline and Paige Schmidt, 11 great grandchildren, one sister, Betty Ress, Spencer, three brothers, Floyd Ress, Marshfield, Lloyd (Ruthy) Ress, Marshfield and Henry (Lori) Ress Jr, Marshfield and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her children, Lisa Strasburg, Linda Weiler, Harvey Pohlie and Jowanda Zychowicz, her sisters, Mona Hansen and Viola Baumann and a grandson, Wyatt Zychowicz.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Charlene’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkaremer.com. Charlene’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to both the Lenny Frahm family and the Cletus Hart family for always being there for her over the years. Also a special mention to Archie and Tom Schueller families and all the bartenders, friends and customers throughout the years. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.

Adeline M. Gauerke

Adeline M. Gauerke, 91, Athens passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

She was born January 27, 1930, in the town of Halsey, daughter of the late Nicholas and Mathilda (Luedtke) Rausch. On September 2, 1950, she married Enos Gauerke in Athens. He preceded her in death on April 24, 1997.

For many years Adeline was a homemaker and also farmed alongside her husband Enos in the town of Halsey. She enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat and visiting with friends and family.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Ann Milka, Colorado and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence (Betty Mae) Rausch and a sister Marcella (Joseph) Bergs and a brother-in-law, Elmer Milka.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. The Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Patrick Heckert

Patrick Heckert, 78, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Elder Services, Mosinee.

He was born August 2, 1943 in Antigo, son of the late Haelett and Mable (Theilman) Heckert.

Patrick served his country in the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his children, Brad (Theresa) Heckert, Kevin Heckert and Annette (Marshall) Burstein; sisters, Elizabeth and Pauline Heckert; brothers, Warren, Keith (Sue) and Timothy Heckert.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Karl, Raymond, Benjamin and Peter.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from Noon until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Shane A. Obert

Shane Alexander Obert, 47, of Wausau, died suddenly on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Shane was born on July 1, 1974, in Chicago, IL, the son of Walter Obert and Maryanne Morey. Shane grew up and graduated high school in Hayward, WI. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed playing video games in his spare time. Shane was very artistic and loved to draw.

Shane met the love of his life, Angela (Beilke), when he moved to Wausau in 2002 and for the past 18 years the two of them both were employed at the Walmart in Wausau, him being an optical technician. Shane and Angela were married on October 11, 2008 and two of the most joyous days of his life were when their two sons were born, Dexter on April 12, 2012, and Zachary on September 22, 2015.

Shane is survived by his wife Angela and his two sons, Dexter and Zachary; his mother Maryanne, brother Joe Morey (Jill) of Hayward; and grandparents Gene and Darlene Beilke and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Shane was preceded in death by his father and his grandmother, Florence Ford.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, Wi, at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 14. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. A spring burial is planned for Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake, Wi.

Casket bearers will be Gene Beilke III, Michael Laffredi Jr, Clark Erdman, Ron Spreckels, AJ Beilke and Jason Jensen.

Margaret LaValley

Margaret LaValley returned to her heavenly home on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Homme Home of Wittenberg, surrounded by her family. Our Lord must have rejoiced after loaning her to us for so many years!

Margaret lived a beautiful, simple life centered always around her family. She was born on September 9, 1921 in Escanaba, Michigan, the 8th of 11 children of Valentine and Florence (Powers) Sauter. She grew up on the farm in the Escanaba area.

She moved to Racine and married Roy LaValley in 1941. Together they had 5 children: Jenine Hanson, Jo-Ann Martin, Roy Jr, Daniel and Jackie (Tom) Wojnowiak.

Margaret moved to Wittenberg following Roy’s death in 1998 to be closer to family. Her legacy extends to 12 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Many family members and friends were able to gather this past September to fete Margaret’s 100th birthday. Margaret loved like no other and we are all the better for having her here for all these years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and their spouses, son (Roy Jr), daughter-in-law (Jane LaValley), sons-in-law (Robert Martin and Jerry Hanson), grandson (James Smith), and great-granddaughter (McKena Wojnowiak).

The family would like to thank the staff at Homme Home CBRF Unit for their care over the past years and Margaret’s church family at Holy Family Parish. Margaret’s favorite hymn, “Only a Shadow”, closes with “The joy we share today, O Lord, is only a shadow of your joys for us, only a shadow of your joys for us, when we meet face to face.” Her joy is now complete.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Visitation will be held at the church from 9am until the time of Mass. Burial will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Escanaba, Michigan.

Those wishes to pay their respects are asked to follow the CDC recommendations for mask wearing and social distancing.

Wallace J. Brzezinski

Wallace John Brzezinski, of the town of Ringle, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on January 9, 2022, at the age of 95.



Wallace was born June 3, 1926 in the Town of Bevent to John & Elizabeth (Flees) Brzezinski, the oldest of four children. He attended St. Ladislaus School for eight years and graduated after 10th grade from Washington State Graded School.



Wallace drove truck for Brzezinski Trucking from age 15 to 20. He then worked in Milwaukee for Nash-Kelvinator Co in 1947 and then at Ironworks in Wausau as a welder.



In 1948, Wallace met the love of his life, Esther (Ostrowski) and they were married in Hatley at St. Florian’s Catholic Church on April 30, 1949. They were married for 64 years before she preceded him in death on November 30, 2013. They bought their dairy farm in 1949 and raised six children on the farm (who added 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren to their lives). Wallace and Esther operated their dairy farm until 1990.



In 1949, Wallace went to work at Marathon Electric as a supervisor, where he was also the Chairman of the Credit Union. In 1960, he went to work at American Can Co (which was later known as James River) as a Journeyman welder. He retired in 1991 after 31 years of service.



Wallace had many interests and served in many capacities. He got his private pilot’s license at the age of 16 and logged 3500 hours, flying until the age of 86. He was a pilot for the Civil Air Patrol for 15 years. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed deer hunting and trout fishing in Wisconsin as well as elk, mule deer and antelope hunting in Washington, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.



Wallace and Esther also enjoyed traveling and they enjoyed many trips to Hawaii, usually in February, to visit relatives.



Wallace was the Chairman of the Zoning Commission in the Town of Ringle for 38 years. He also served as a Communion Distributor and Usher at St Florian’s Parish in Hatley.



Wallace is survived by three daughters: Julianne Rivard, Bonita (Scott) Paulson, and Susan (Frank Altman) Brzezinski, and two sons: Donald (Lynn) Brzezinski and Kenneth (Jane) Brzezinski. He is further survived by grandchildren: Bradley Ambroziak, Jason Ambroziak, Lisa (Brandon) Hoffmann, Jennifer Bergeon, Carrie (Gary Vlietstra, deceased) Brzezinski, Melissa (Neal) Du Bois, Jonathan (Kristy) Paulson, and Josephine Bergeon; great-grandchildren: Kyle (Cassi) Ambroziak, Kory Ambroziak, Brianna Ambroziak, Nathaniel King, Alicia and Bill Hoffmann, Kinsley and Patrick Du Bois, and Leora Paulson; and great-great grandchildren: Alyana and Reygan Ambroziak. He is also survived by one sister, Helen Gollon of Plover and one sister-in-law, Rita Brzezinski of Stevens Point and numerous nieces and nephews.



Wallace is preceded in death by his parents, John & Elizabeth; his wife, Esther; son, James; brothers, John and Stanley; sister-in-law, Arlene Brzezinski; and brother-in-law, Clifford Gollon.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery following the service. A luncheon to follow in the church basement. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of the services at the church.



Current CDC COVID protocols will be observed with those attending to pay their respects being required to wear a face covering at all times and to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

Virgil D. Mueller

Virgil D. Mueller, 83 of Hatley, died on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Virgil was born on January 1, 1939 in Wausau. The son of Noah and Alma (Gorsinske) Mueller.

On April 12, 1958, Virgil was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Nancy Vollmer, in Birnamwood.

Virgil drove petroleum truck for 40 years, until retirement at the age of 70. He loved turkey and deer hunting and trout fishing. Virgil enjoyed playing sheepshead and cribbage and feeding and watching the birds. He was a trustee for the village of Hatley for a number of years and treasurer of the Hatley Snowmobile Club. Virgil was also a volunteer for the Birnamwood Fire Department.



Virgil is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children, Virgil (Carrie) Mueller, Dawn (Michael) Peschel and Becky (Perry) Kasprak; four grandchildren, Shane (Kim) McPeak, Melissa (Lars) Johnson, Michael (Michelle) Mueller and Devan (fiancée, Tenille Karl) Kasprak; two great-grandchildren, Maxwell Mueller and Ava Johnson; three siblings, Noah Mueller, LaRae (Dan) Tratz and Kevin (Cindy) Mueller; brother-in-law, Ray Vollmer and sister-in-law, Vivian Vollmer and many nieces and nephews.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; one sister-in-law, Jeanette (Norman) Opper and one brother-in-law, Milan Vollmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley. Father Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

John R. Warpehoski Jr.

John R. Warpehoski Jr., 81, of Antigo, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Evergreen Terrace, Antigo.

John was born on May 23, 1940 in Birnamwood, the son of John and Ann (Pazio) Warpehoski Sr.

On August 17, 1963, John was united in marriage to Lindalu Misfeldt at St. John’s Catholic Church, Antigo.

John graduated from Birnamwood High School in 1958 and graduated from UW Stevens Point in 1962. He taught school for the Antigo School District for 30 ½ years and was basketball coach for many years. John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing for walleye, trout, and panfish and was known as the ‘Crappie King’. The couple especially enjoyed the time spent camping at Lower Post Lake.

John is survived by his wife, Lindalu; two children, Raymond (Connie) Warpehoski and Renee (David) Smith; sisters, Marianne (Mike) Sprague and Rosie (Gerald) Rew; brothers-in-law, Robert (Mary) Misfeldt, Bill Loomis and Marvin Fandrey.

John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Susie Loomis and Evelyn Fandrey and father and mother-in-law, Loren and Tillie Misfeldt.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to thank LeRoyer Hospice and Evergreen Terrace for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided.