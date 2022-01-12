Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Gabe Napegzek had 15 points and Noah Stroming added 14 to lead the Wausau East boys basketball team to a 50-46 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at East High School.

East trailed 24-21 at halftime before rallying to knock off the Raiders and improve to 4-7 overall and 1-2 in the WVC. Wisconsin Rapids falls to 1-9 and 0-4 in conference play.

Wausau East hosts Merrill on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Lumberjacks 50, Raiders 46

Wisconsin Rapids 24 22 – 46

Wausau East 21 29 – 50

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (46): Statistics not reported. Record: 1-9, 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (50): Caden Werth 1-4 0-0 3, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-6 0-0 2, Turner Olson 1-1 0-0 3, Jack Cayley 0-1 0-0 0, Noah Stroming 6-8 1-5 14, Gabe Napgezek 6-12 2-2 15, Jaydan Garrett 1-2 0-0 3, DeAngelo Ingram 2-6 0-1 6, Dylan Buchburger 1-1 2-2 4. FG: 19-41. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 7-16 (Ingram 2-4, Garrett 1-1, Stroming 1-1, Olson 1-1, Werth 1-3, Cayley 0-1, Rozwadowski 0-3). Record: 4-7, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.