WAUSAU – The 33rd Badger State Winter Games began today, Jan. 13, with a two-day snowmobile torch ride and continues Jan. 14 with the lighting of the games caldron in Eagle River.

A kick-off reception was held this morning at Trailmates Snowmobile Club in Wausau beginning the two-day, 200-mile trek – with the help of 16 snowmobile clubs – to the World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m.

The Badger State Games promote an active and healthy lifestyle and provide amateur athletes an opportunity to compete in a variety of sports, including alpine skiing, youth hockey, archery, figure skating, pickleball, handball and fat tire biking.

More detailed information about all the sports, schedules and locations can be found at www.badgerstategames.org.