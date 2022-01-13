Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – The Wisconsin Rapids wrestling team remains undefeated in Wisconsin Valley Conference duals this season after defeating D.C. Everest 51-19 on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Rapids (4-0 WVC) had six pins and three others winning by decision.

Landyn Freeman (106 pounds), Aiden Armagost (113), Preston Spray (120), Bret Black (170), Ashton Fischer (195) and Josh Hansen (285) won by pin, and Josh Black (145), Marcos Simonsen (152) and Benett Weidman (160) by decision for the Raiders.

D.C. Everest’s wins came from Blake Heal at 138 and Mitchel Danielski at 220 by pin, Blake Bangston by major decision at 132, and Easton Cooper by a 9-3 decision at 126.

Everest falls to 2-3 in WVC duals and will be back in competition Saturday at the Stevens Point Invitational.

Wisconsin Rapids 51, D.C. Everest 19

106: Landyn Freeman (WR) pinned Tyler Modjewski, 4:00.

113: Aiden Armagost (WR) pinned Taylor Dillon, 3:10.

120: Preston Spray (WR) pinned Josh Danens, 3:38.

126: Easton Cooper (DC) def. Carter Freeman, 9-3.

132: Blake Bangston (DC) won major dec. over Aceyn Meyer, 11-3.

138: Blake Heal (DC) pinned Mark Jeske, 3:55.

145: Josh Black (WR) def. Cameron Saari, 4-2.

152: Marcos Simonsen (WR) def. Terrance Banks, 4-1.

160: Benett Weidman (WR) def. Daytona Pagel, 9-2.

170: Bret Black (WR) pinned Tanner Rickman, 1:47.

182: Damion Stirk (WR) won by forfeit.

195: Ashton Fischer (WR) pinned Andrew Samuels, 1:13.

220: Mitchel DanielskI (DC) pinned Tanner Gormansin, 5:12.

285: Josh Hansen (WR) pinned Myles Paulson, 1:03.