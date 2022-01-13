MADISON – Wisconsin Public Radio will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on its stations and at wpr.org with two special programs on Jan. 17. Because this year’s live event in the State Capitol was cancelled because of COVID-19, WPR will rebroadcast the 2121 program at noon to remember and honor the civil rights leader.

“The cancelation of Wisconsin’s 2022 Tribute and Ceremony honoring Dr. King need not diminish our individual commitment to treating each other with kindness, dignity and fairness, especially during these challenging times,” Executive Producer Dr. Jonathan Overby said in a news release. Overby, who also produces and hosts “The Road to Higher Ground” on WPR, hosts this special program.

Under the theme “Together As One,” the program features excerpts from author Michelle Alexander’s original speech at the 32nd Annual Tribute in 2011. Alexander is the author of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.”

The program also includes performances by Chicago’s GMAC Mass Choir and Milwaukee’s Latino Strings and introduces recipients of the MLK Heritage Award. The official MLK State Proclamation will be presented by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

At 8 p.m. WPR and PBS Wisconsin will offer a special broadcast of “Why Race Matters,” produced and hosted by Angela Fitzgerald of PBS Wisconsin’s “Wisconsin Life.” “Why Race Matters” elevates issues of importance affecting Wisconsin’s Black communities. Fitzgerald connects in conversation with everyday people whose work and commitments center on race, identity and achieving racial equity in the state.