Wausau Pilot & Review

Jan. 13, 2021 fire at Blue Haven Stable property in Merrill.

No animals or humans were injured Thursday in a fire that broke out at Blue Haven Stables in Merrill, Fire Chief Josh Klug said in a news release.

The Merrill Fire Department responded at about 9:20 p.m. to the property at N437 Blue Haven Lane in the town of Scott for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing flames coming out of the windows of an outbuilding, which housed an apartment, Klug said.

No occupants were inside the apartment at the time and the blaze was confined to the single structure.

Pine River, Corning, and Russell Fire Departments helped at the scene. Wisconsin Public Service, Tomahawk EMS and Lincoln Sheriff also assisted.

The fire is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time, Klug said.

Photos courtesy of the Merrill Fire Department