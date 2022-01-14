Wausau Pilot & Review

Dear editor,

In sports talk we often hear the term “locker room presence.”

Players with good locker room presence rally their teammates to focus on team rather than individual success. They give great effort both on and off the field or court. Before the highly successful Green Bay Packers draft or sign players, they look not only at their athletic skills but at their track records in the locker room.

In April we will elect town, city and county officeholders. Before we cast our important votes, we need to look closely at our candidates’ track records. Are they men and women who have served and participated in their neighborhoods in a variety of ways? Are they truly interested in everyone they represent? Are they listeners and leaders who will call us to huddle up and in unity find strength and success as we work toward common goals?

Jean Fisher, Wausau