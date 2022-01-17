Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant events reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the previous week:

A 45 year old Weston man was arrested Monday afternoon following a traffic crash on County Rd K in the Town of Scott. Following the crash the driver fled the scene and was later located and arrested on the following charges: 5 arrest warrants, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and obstructing an officer.

A 60 year old Westboro man was arrested Tuesday evening on a felony bail jumping charge following a disturbance at a tavern in the Town of Bradley.

Lincoln County deputies responded to Crass Road near Beaver Lake Road Wednesday morning following a report of a power outage. Upon arrival deputies located a damaged power pole that was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the area. If anyone has information regarding this crash you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous.

A 25 year old Merrill man was arrested early Thursday morning for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and cited for failure to maintain control after deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on North Star Rd near Swamp Rd in the Town of Merrill.

A 48 year old Tomahawk man was arrested on a probation violation and cited for hit and run to an occupied vehicle following a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of County Rd A and Hwy. 8 in the Town of Bradley Saturday afternoon.

A 29 year old Merrill man was arrested on a bail jumping charge and cited for operating after revocation-OWI related and failure to stop at a stop sign following a traffic stop in the City of Merrill Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to 3 vehicles in the ditch and 5 property damage only crashes on Sunday as a result of Sunday’s snowfall.

Fi people reported striking deer last week.