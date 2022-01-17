Wausau Pilot & Review

United Way of Marathon County wants to hear from you. Residents of Marathon County are invited to provide critical input about local social issues through a community survey being conducted by United Way of Marathon County.

Beginning today and ending Friday, January 28, an online community survey is open to the public. Visit https://www.unitedwaymc.org/community-data/

Residents are invited to complete the short survey about needs and issues facing local residents, as well as how United Way of Marathon County can better address these needs and issues.