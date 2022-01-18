WAUSAU — A local, bipartisan coalition of Wausau area residents will host a rally calling for Fair Maps at noon Jan. 21 at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.

The rally will begin with several local activists speaking. Volunteers will continue the rally to engage the public on independent, nonpartisan redistricting.

This local rally is one of more than a dozen taking place simultaneously across the state and organized by the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition.

If you go

What: Fair Maps Rally

When: Jan. 21

Noon – Rally begins with several local speakers

1 p.m. – Rally closes with public engagement

Where: 400 Block, Wausau