The Marathon County Health Department now has a COVID-19 Resource Line for Marathon County residents who seek COVID-19 guidance.

Residents with any questions related to COVID-19 isolation, quarantine, testing or vaccination can call 715-261-1999. The resource line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

You do not need to hear from the health department to begin isolation if you have a positive test or begin quarantine if you know that you are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19.

The Marathon County Health Department will continue to send isolation guidance letters to any Marathon County residents who have a lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test.

For full COVID-19 guidance and information, visit https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Departments/HealthDepartment/COVID19.aspx.