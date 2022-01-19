Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Merrill woman, according to police.

The woman was shot at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, accidentally discharged the weapon.

The woman was unresponsive when rescue crews arrived and was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police are recommending charges of homicide by negligent use of a dangerous weapon and of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

The victim’s name has not been released and police say the investigation is ongoing.