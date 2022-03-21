Roger L. Scheffler

Roger Lee Scheffler, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital of Wausau. Roger was born of the late Herman Scheffler, Sr. and the late Ella (Krueger) Scheffler on December 30, 1941 in the Township of Texas, rural Wausau, WI and was the youngest of four brothers and six sisters. He graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1960. Soon after high school, Roger met his soulmate, Doris (Breunig), where they worked together at Marathon Battery (Wausau) before he joined the military.

Roger was drafted into the U.S. Army at the age of 23 and he attended basic training in Missouri. After basic training, he was stationed for one year in California and a second year in Augusta, GA where he served as a chaplain’s assistant and was assigned clerical work, including handling and addressing letters, some of which were labelled for Mike Wallace of CBS news to cover events during the Vietnam War. Roger’s interest in playing organ hymns during his military assignment was crucial to his own survival along with many others.

After fulfilling his military service, Roger returned to Wausau to continue his upcoming lifelong relationship with Doris and were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Wausau) on October 8th, 1966.

Roger and Doris both became employed at General Telephone (GTE) where he started as a travelling payphone collector for several years throughout northern Wisconsin and later became a construction detailer in the GTE engineering department. Roger and Doris retired together in 1995. He then continued his engineering career as a subcontractor for Verizon Communications for an additional two years before focusing on playing the church organ weekly for almost three decades at Trinity Lutheran church (rural Township of Wausau) until one year prior to his death. He was also an organist at a variety of area churches, including St. Michael’s parish (Wausau) until the early 1990’s and St. Peters Lutheran Church (rural Township of Wausau). He recorded his own album of organ hymns in 2004 at the Lawrence University Memorial Chapel in Appleton, WI. Roger was a church organist for 64 years starting when he was just sixteen years old.

Roger enjoyed many activities during his and Doris’ retirement. They travelled the state often and spent their time at Lambeau Field, several area casinos, the Amish stores, rummage sales, and state tourist attractions. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the History Channel, numerous classic movies, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. Roger and Doris spent many Friday fish fries together with beloved family and close friends. In 2006 and 2010 they travelled to Germany to be introduced to Doris’ newly found relatives and also hosted them back here in their home during this time.

Roger would often spend time outdoors working in the yard, cutting firewood, vegetable and flower gardening, gathering blackberries, making maple syrup, fishing, whitetail deer hunting, and collecting agates and other rocks with his children and Doris along the railroad tracks. He loved his family pets over the years and also raised chickens through the 1970’s. Roger had a natural talent of being surrounded by song birds and various wildlife while sitting on the back patio at home. He admired time spent with his family in nature while at the mobile home at The Fish Trap Resort on Lake Nokomis and while at the family woods in the Township of Texas north of Wausau. He also enjoyed baking and cooking at home serving traditional recipes which his mother taught him as a child.

Roger is survived by his wife, Doris, three sons, Matthew (Betty) Scheffler, Mark Scheffler (Karen Bruno) and Christian Scheffler. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan Scheffler, Nicole Scheffler, Will Scheffler, 1 great grandson, Cooper, and many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, all of his brothers and sisters including Ferdinand, Leona, Norman, Viola, Gertrude, Evangeline, Dorothy, Herman Jr., Kenneth, and Shirley and their respective spouses.

A sincere appreciation is also extended to his recent caregivers at Aspirus Hospital and Marshfield Clinic, and to his church members and staff at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church (rural Township of Wausau) with visitation at 9:30am up until the Rite of Christian Burial at 11am featuring Roger’s recorded organ music.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Suzanne Young

Suzanne “Sue” Young, 71 years young, passed on March 13, 2022, under the care of Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Sue was born on December 21, 1950, to the late Glenn and Elaine (Buttke) Oelke. After completing high school, she pursued work in the medical community by becoming a CNA at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau to then working for Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill and later Wausau North Hospital until she was no longer able to work due to medical reasons.

She married John Young on February 22, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Stettin, WI.

Sue enjoyed many hobbies during her spare time such as needle point, crocheting, paint by numbers, puzzles, and you would also find her reading a book. Sue looked forward to camping every year with her husband and step-children. They would travel to Patricia Lake in Minocqua. Sue will be remembered for her love and caring nature for her family and friends. She adored her cats; her furbabies.

Sue is survived by her husband of 48 years, her step-children; Daniel (Janelle) and Angela, her brother; Steve (Tracey Botterud) Oelke, her grandchildren; Amanda (Brandon), Samantha (Jordan), Noah, and Ian, great-grandchildren; Kayla, Aliyah, Amelia, Lukas, and Freya, her brother-in-laws; Rick (Ronda) and Jim (Linda), and many nieces and nephews.

Sue is at peace and has joined her parents, Glenn and Elaine.

The family will have a celebration of Sue’s life at Colonial Manor on March 27th at 2pm with Pastor William Ostrem from Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Stettin.

The family would like to thank Colonial Manor for the wonderful care and comfort that they have provided to her over the last few years of her life.

The family would also like to thank the ICU nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for making sure she was comfortable, and their work will always be remembered.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family, you can share condolences and memories to the family at www.helke.com.

Christopher T. Klug

Christopher Todd Klug, 55 of Wausau passed away on March 18, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a long battle with cancer.



Christopher was born to Karen (Kramer) Klug on July 29, 1966.



He is survived by his loving sister and best friend Cindy (Bill Kelch) Kreger, niece Haley (Eli Fenwick) Kreger and great nephew Huxley Stichman.



He is preceded in death by his mother Karen Klug and Aunt Kathleen Schultz.



Chris was a 1984 graduate of Wausau West High School. He enjoyed good music from the 80’s and formed many friendships throughout his life. He was simply the life of the party. He also loved animals and donated to many causes. He was a hard worker all his life even with the obstacles he faced. The world was truly a better place with him in it, and he will be missed greatly by many people.



A celebration of Christopher’s life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave. Schofield, WI 54476 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 officiated by Pastor Lori Slaughter. There will be a celebration of life at Wausau Eagles Club following the service for those who would like to come and have a meal and drink in Chris’ honor.



John J. Buettgen is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonroOne.com