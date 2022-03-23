STEVENS POINT – From hearing Native American stories to presentations about exploring the solar system, there’s something for all ages this April at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory.

Shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated.

“Oral Traditions,” a show about Native American stories led by Oneida Elder Karen Ann Hoffman, will be offered every hour on the hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at the planetarium.

The Junior Scientist monthly planetarium program (ages preschool to third grade) will be held from 3:30-4 p.m. April 16 in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History. In “World Tales of the Moon,” youths will hear stories from across the world about the moon, from folktales to sacred myths. Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/cols-ap/museum/Pages/Events.aspx.

April planetarium shows for all ages are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays:

April 3: “Back to the Moon for Good” – Hear the history of how the moon was explored, from the moon landing to robot spacecraft, to how it may be explored in the future.

April 10: "Two Small Pieces of Glass-The Amazing Telescope" – Discover how the first telescopes were made and how the Hubble Space Telescope was launched.

April 24: "Fragile Planet: Earth's Place in the Universe" – Join actress Sigourney Weaver as she leads viewers on a journey through space.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more may schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $25 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.