WAUSAU – Four students from two northern Wisconsin high schools recently faced off in the SkillsUSA Wisconsin Culinary Arts competition at Northcentral Technical College.

Brezlyn Boyer, Colby High School; Eric Ford, Webster High School; Sophia Rochford, Webster High School; and Grace Wondra, Webster High School, went head-to-head demonstrating skills that ranged from organization to presentation and knowledge on everything from nutrition basics to cooking techniques. The competition was held March 11.

During the competition, contestants prepared two plates each of a three-course meal that included a salad, soup and entrée. All components were prepared from scratch with contestants beginning with fabricating a chicken. Contestants were scored on their organization, preparation, safety, knife skills, taste, appearance, presentation and technique.

The contest concluded with a test of students written knowledge in a variety of areas, including standard weights and measures, the ability to convert recipes, nutrition basics, environment health standards and practices, food science and technology, and classical cooking techniques.

Results will be announced at the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference awards ceremony April 6 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, with the winner given the chance to represent Wisconsin at the National SkillsUSA Championships June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

SkillsUSA Wisconsin is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has the skilled work force needed to stay competitive.