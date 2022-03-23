Ralph R. Pagryzinski

Ralph R. Pagryzinski, age 75, of Hatley died on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Ralph was born on June 6, 1946 in Wausau to the late Robert and Pauline (Cebula) Pagryzinski. He spent many years working on his dad’s dairy farm. It was at his job at Marathon Mill Work, however, that he met the love of his life. Ralph was united in marriage to Jean Wilke on October 21, 1967 at Bethany Lutheran Church. They were each other’s best friend and Thursday casino partner. Ralph would go on to work at J.I. Case, owned and operated a sawmill with his son Randy, and then started a logging company with his Randy. He was a true outdoorsman who could often be found fishing or hunting with the “Hunting Gang’. His favorite times, however, were spent with his buddy Dalton.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Pagryzinski; sons Steven Pagryzinski and Randy (Tracy) Pagryzinski; grandson Dalton Pagryzinski; sister Gladys (Richard) Heisler; and brothers Jerome Pagryzinski and David (Judy) Pagryzinski.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 174071 Church Rd, Aniwa, WI. The Rev. Christopher Johnson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the church on Saturday, April 2.

Arvilla Berens

Arvilla (Gresens) Berens, age 92, was called to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at home with her family by her side.

Arvilla was born on January 14, 1930 in Marathon to the late Robert and Elenore (Plautz) Gresens.

On October 7, 1950 on her parents 39th wedding anniversary, she married the love of her life, James Berens at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2013.

Arvilla is survived by her sons Mike (Julie Wichman) Berens of Rib Mountain and Steve (Connie) Berens of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren Cody, Drew, Elizabeth “Libby” Berens all of Wausau, Ashley (John) Arnette of Georgia, and Shana (Brent) Radant Duffy and great grandchildren Addisyn and Jax, Zachary, Katelyn and Emily and Trianna Roze.

Besides her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son Andy Berens, daughter-in-law Diane Berens, and brothers Harry (Helen) Gresens, Walter (Violet) Gresens, Alfred (Irma) Gresens, and Wilmer (Georgette) Gresens and infant brother Alvin Gresens.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr., Wausau. The Rev. Eric Hauan will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of services at the church on Friday. Burial will take place at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Marathon City.

Mark A. Belec

With great sadness, the family of Mark Belec report his passing on March 20, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He loved hunting, fishing, grilling a good steak, and all things technology oriented. Nothing made Mark happier than when he was surrounded by the people he loved, to share good food, movies, and lots of laughter. He was a gentle man, loyal to the people he loved, who had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him best.

Mark leaves behind one son, Justin Belec of Madison; one daughter, Sarah Belec of Wausau; their mother, Kathy Stone of Wausau; and an older brother, Ron Belec of Oswego, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bernice (Povilaitis) Belec and Donald Belec of Gurnee, Illinois; his best friend, Kevin Foster of Round Lake, Illinois; and his beloved hound, Zekey.

Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kenneth D. Voigt

Kenneth D. Voigt, 81, of Wausau, passed on while under the care of Hospice House on March 18, 2022, with his beloved daughter Jamie by his side.

Ken was born February 7, 1941, in Wausau to the late Meldon and Harriet (Hetzel) Voigt. He was their only child. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. Once honorably discharged, he married Sally Opichka Voigt on September 23, 1967. Together they welcomed their only daughter, Jamie, on April 28, 1979. Kenny worked at Wilson-Hurd Company and Kraft Foods. Later, he owned his own excavating business and then his own heating and duct cleaning business. He loved his German Shepherd dogs and loved inventing and building. He is dearly loved forever and always, and was a wonderful man. He was a very hard worker; and was a devoted family man.

Kenny is survived by his daughter Jamie Voigt; cousin Barbara Kurtzweil and her family; niece Ann Osborne, who often helped around the house; his canine companion Shawncy; and many in-laws, cousins, friends and neighbors. Ken is preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

A funeral will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11:30 am at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 235962 N Troy Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am and burial will follow the service.

Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeffrey B. Soukup

Jeffrey “Jeff” B. Soukup, 55 years young, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday March 17, 2022.



Jeff was born on May 12, 1966, to Wayne Soukup and Beverly Goetsch (Wiederhoeft). On August 30, 2001, Jeff married the love of his life, Jacqueline Mirek. He enjoyed working as a truck driver; when he was not driving, you would find him spending time with his family.



Jeff is survived by his wife, his four children, one grandchild, parents, stepparents, 1 brother, a sister-in-law, and many family members and friends.



He will be remembered for his love of classic cars, car shows, riding motorcycles, and concerts.



A memorial service will take place for family and friends on March 25, 2022, at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. A visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 9:00 am for family and friends. A small lunch will follow at the church.



Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Kenneth J. Josiger Sr.

Kenneth J. Josiger Sr., Rothschild died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in South Carolina after a brief illness.

He was born April 16, 1936, in Wausau, son of the late William and Irene (Powers) Josiger. On May 7, 1960, he married Connie McMahon at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2020.

For many years Ken worked at J.I. Case in Schofield. Some of his favorite pastimes included going to the cottage, fishing, hunting and playing softball, pitching for several teams in his younger years.

Ken proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Survivors include his son, Kevin (Laurie) Josiger, South Carolina, two grandchildren, Kevin (Bryana) Josiger Jr., King George, Virginia and Kameron (Ashley) Josiger, Charleston, South Carolina, two great grandsons Grayson and Finley Josiger, four sisters Joan Krause, Wausau, Sally Ellenbecker, San Diego, CA, Judy (Ray) Dehnel, Wausau and Carroll (Dan) Sekerka, Rosholt, two brothers Roger Josiger, Wausau and Gerald “Butch” (Marge) Josiger, Brokaw and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Josiger Jr., his siblings, William “Billy” Josiger, Mike Josiger and Susan Morris, who also passed the same day as Ken did.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will preside. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dennis L. Thorson

Dennis L. Thorson, 66 of Wittenberg, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dennis was born on August 22, 1955 in Wausau, the son of Joseph and Mabel (Buck) Thorson.

Dennis was the parts manager at the former Wittenberg Ford Garage for many years. He then was employed at Greenheck Fan for some time. Dennis was very mechanically inclined. He was a very skilled woodworker and made many clocks, pens, duck calls and key chains. Dennis was very religious and read the entire Bible many times.

Dennis is survived by his siblings, Agnes (Gordon) Schlender, Jim (Barb) Thorson, Pat Schulz and Joanne (Gene) Preuss; a sister-in-law, Beverly (Dave Babcock) Radun and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Tom and Ronald; a brother-in-law, Dan Schulz and a sister-in-law, Viola Thorson.

A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com