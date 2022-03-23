Wausau Pilot & Review

After several inches of snow fell in Wausau and surrounding communities, weather officials say freezing rain will add to travel woes Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Light freezing rain will develop in parts of north central, central and far northeast Wisconsin tonight, continuing through the overnight hours.

Though ice accumulations are expected to be light, underpasses as well as untreated roads and bridges will likely become ice covered and slippery. Locally hazardous travel conditions are expected.