Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Star Brown, 20. March 24, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping
Zachary B. Withers, 27, of Rothschild. March 22, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Valerie McCarthy, 51, of Wausau. March 23, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC
Steven R. Bembenek, 38, of Wausau. March 18, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, bail jumping, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psiolocin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia
Stephen W. Landis, 26. March 17, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Logan A. Nelson, 26, of Wausau. March 18, 2022: Third-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation
Stephanie A. Hyatt, 30, of Wausau. March 21, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
Austin R. Yelkin, 29. March 17, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft
WANTED: Bryse L. Drake, 20, of Mosinee. March 17, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, bail jumping. Arrest warrant issued March 17.
Carlton A. Green, 34, of Wausau. March 18, 2022: Battery by prisoners
Chue Vang, 34, of Wausau. March 21, 2022: Identity theft-obtain money or credit, possession of drug paraphernalia
David Pazio, 49, of Edgar. March 17, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
John L. Koplin, 25, of Eau Claire. March 21, 2022: Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon
Leonardo A. Zarko, 41. March 22, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct