Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

Any Border Collie fans out there? I’m hoping your ears perked up! My name is Storm and I need the kind of home that only someone who knows the breed can provide.

I’m a high energy, full throttle guy and in order to keep me happy you’ll need to exercise my body and my mind. Family is everything to me and I’m protective of those I love. There’s nothing better than fetch in my book and playing daily will be a great way for us to bond.

I’d be happiest in a home without cats or small children and am open to the idea of the picture of my perfect family including another dog. I’ve gone through a lot of changes in a short amount of time and am trying to keep all four paws on the ground and my tail wagging. I can’t wait to find a new home, an active family and to start to be myself again. Come meet me soon!