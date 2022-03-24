Community COVID-19 testing at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is being reduced at the Stevens Point campus and will end after March 31 in Wausau and Marshfield.

In Stevens Point, tests are in Science Building, Room C124, 2001 Fourth Ave., as follows:

Through April 1 – Tests are offered Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From April 4-May 20 – Tests will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Marshfield – Final testing is March 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St.

In Wausau – Final testing is March 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marathon Park East Gate Hall, 801 Garfield Ave.

Appointments are required for these free rapid-results antigen tests at www.wiheathconnect.com. Face coverings are required at the testing sites.

Allow 20-25 minutes for the test and results. The results will be available on site and by logging into the registration website.

Face coverings continue be required at COVID-19 testing sites and the CPS Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic, as well as student health and counseling services. UW-Stevens Point no longer requires students, employees and visitors to wear masks in other areas, but strongly encourages people to continue wearing well-fitted face coverings for their health and safety.

These changes reflect declining COVID-19 cases in campus communities and reduced demand for screening tests.

For parking details or more information, see the COVID testing website. For questions, contact the COVID-19 Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619.