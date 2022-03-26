Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people are dead after a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say a woman called 911 at about 3:55 p.m. from a home on Oak Avenue in Richmond seeking help. As officers arrived on scene a man shot a woman before allegedly turning his weapon on a deputy, who then shot the man.

The man and woman, whose names have not yet been released, were both pronounced dead. No bystanders or police were injured, officials said.

The deputy who fired the fatal shot is on administrative leave, as per department policy, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is spearheading the investigation into both shootings.

No additional information was immediately released on Saturday.