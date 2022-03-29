By Shereen Siewert

A 45-year-old Mosinee man who allegedly offered money and tickets to the World Series to an arresting officer if he would “just let him go” will spend 4 1/2 years in prison for three consecutive drunken driving convictions, each of which are felony charges.

Trinity Klasinski was sentenced May 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court for his 6th, 7th and 8th drunken driving offense. The crimes were committed in 2018 and 2019.

In the first case, which happened in October 2018, police arrested Klasinski after a 911 caller reported seeing a red Chevrolet pickup northbound on Hwy. 51 weaving “all over the road” from the ditch to the median. An officer spotted a truck matching the caller’s description at a gas station near the highway and approached Klasinski when he stepped away from the truck in the parking lot, according to the report.

Klasinski denied driving the vehicle and said he was simply in the parking lot waiting for a friend. When Rothschild officers, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, requested Klasinski undergo field sobriety tests, Klasinski allegedly refused, asking, “What have I done wrong, bro?”

Police say Klasinski refused a breath test and was taken to a local hospital for a chemical test of his blood only after officers obtained a search warrant. On his way to jail, Klasinski allegedly offered both money and tickets to the World Series — if the Brewers were playing — if only the officer would take him home, but the officer declined the offer. He has not been formally charged with attempted bribery.

Court records show Klasinski was out on bond when he fled from an officer and was arrested on his 7th OWI.

In that case, an Everest Metro Police officer was driving westbound just before 3 a.m. May 29, 2019 on Ross Avenue at Birch Street when a vehicle allegedly driven by Klasinski pulled out from the stop sign in front of the officer’s approaching vehicle. The officer had to brake to avoid striking Klasinski, court records state.

When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over Klasinski allegedly slowed, then stopped the vehicle before fleeing. A foot chase ensued, winding through the back yards of several residences on the south side of Bernard Avenue before Klasinski tripped and fell. Despite attempting to hide behind a tree, Klasinski was discovered and arrested, according to the police report.

The arresting officer noted an odor of intoxicants emitting from Klasinski, whose eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Klasinski, who refused a chemical test of his blood, was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw before being booked into the Marathon County Jail.

Klasinski was again released on a $12,000 cash bond, only to be arrested again – this time for his 8th OWI – in August 2019.

At sentencing, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson also ordered Klasinski to spend six years on extended supervision following his eventual release from prison.