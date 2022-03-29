Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau and surrounding communities are under a winter weather advisory issued in advance of a strong system bringing freezing rain and hazardous travel conditions to the area.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A complex storm system will shift across the area tonight through Thursday, while the initial surge of precipitation moving out ahead of the storm will push across the area tonight into Wednesday morning. The precipitation will likely begin as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, change to mainly freezing rain during the night, and then to just rain as temperatures edge above freezing Wednesday.

Hazardous road conditions are likely and travelers are urged to use caution.