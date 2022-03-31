By Shereen Siewert

Mort McBain, who spent 21 years as the Marathon County Administrator, is the new interim executive director at North Central Health Care, the organization announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes 10 months after former CEO Michael Loy was placed on administrative leave amid an independent counsel’s report on the organization. Jill Meschke was appointed interim CEO and CFO at that time and Loy officially resigned in July. Meschke has since resigned.

McBain’s role is effective April 1. Organization officials say the NCCSP Board will continue discussions regarding the recruitment of a permanent executive director.

“McBain’s 33 years of experience in county leadership roles, including 21 years as the County Administrator for Marathon County, provide a strong foundation for his leadership of NCHC,” a news release read.

During his tenure as county administrator, McBain oversaw improvement of library facilities, and implemented a county-wide 9-1-1 and combined dispatch system, several justice alternatives, and a capital improvement program to update various county facilities.

McBain holds a Master’s in Public Administration and Bachelor of Science in Psychology/Sociology from Idaho State University.

“I have great confidence in Mort’s ability to lead the organization while we continue our recruitment efforts. His prior experience in county government, and familiarity with our tri-county service model, will help ensure a smooth leadership transition,” said NCCSP Board Chair Kurt Gibbs. “I’m grateful for the employees of NCHC and their continued commitment to the NCHC mission and the patients and residents we serve in Marathon, Langlade, and Lincoln Counties.”

As the Interim Executive Director, McBain will be responsible for the oversight of administrative functions while ensuring continued commitment to patient care, quality, and safety.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the organization during this time of transition,” McBain said, in the organization’s release. “I look forward to meeting the employees and stakeholders of North Central Health Care and working together to continue providing compassionate and high-quality care for individuals and families with mental health, recovery and skilled nursing needs.”