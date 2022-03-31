WAUSAU – Parents nationwide are raising questions about how much control they have over curriculum in the K-12 school setting, particularly when it comes to topics involving race, religion, sex and gender. State lawmakers in January passed a bill that prevents school districts from teaching certain concepts, legislation that Gov. Tony Evers is widely expected to veto. Locally, schools are grappling with the question of how educators should handle sensitive topics – and who is allowed to weigh in.

At 10 a.m. April 1, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Dr. Sam Dinga, diversity and inclusion coordinator for the Stevens Point Area School District, and Milaney Leverson, Educational Consultant: Systems Equity Focus with CESA 10, for a discussion on how local schools are tackling this issue.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or emailing questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.