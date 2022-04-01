Wausau Pilot & Review

City officials say the first round of filter pitcher distribution to residents will begin next week, part of a short-term solution to address Wausau’s PFAS problem.

The city is also working with several nonprofits to identify and distribute pitchers to the homebound and non-English speaking community members.

The first round of residents will be contacted with pitcher pick-up instructions via email and robocalls starting Friday, April 1. Residents are advised to also check junk and spam filters, as the emails will be sent in bulk.

Wausau officials are asking residents not to call to verify whether they are in a current distribution phase.

Officials are notifying as many households as there are available pitchers for, so there will not be a need to be first in line. Pick-up will be at 2001 N. River Drive (north of WOW) and will be drive-thru/contactless. River Drive will be closed to local traffic only and will be one way.

Please enter North River Drive from First and Fulton Street (by Cloverbelt Credit Union and ABC Supply) and proceed north. There will not be an entry from Third Street and East Wausau Avenue.

If you do not receive a call or email, you will not be able to pick up a pitcher at this time. Wausau expects to provide pitchers for every household that would like one, but ask that residents please be patient during the pitcher procurement and distribution process.

Each household will receive a pitcher and two filters. Each filter is effective for 40 gallons of water.

Residents who have not yet pre-registered may sign up at bit.ly/Wausau-water-pitcher. These resources are only for City of Wausau residents. Be aware that some Wausau mailing addresses are not Wausau residencies, including the towns of Wausau, Rib Mountain, Stettin, Maine and Texas.