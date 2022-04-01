By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Fort Wayne, IN – The Wendling rink from Wausau won its first game at the U18 National curling championships at the Fort Wayne Curling Center on Thursday.

They defeated a team from Bucks County, PA, 5-4, and will play again later Friday afternoon. Coach Jim Wendling reports the game was tight throughout, but the Wendling rink was able to hold the lead in the final end.

The team includes skip Wes Wendling, third Chris Kirsch, second Carson Kirsch, and lead Nolan O’Keefe.

U18 competition includes players age 18 and under. The Fort Wayne event includes 14 boys’ teams and 12 girls’ teams from the U.S.

Competition is streamed on the Fort Wayne YouTube channel.