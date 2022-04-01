Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

A recent mailer paid for by Get Involved Wisconsin presents a false picture of school board candidate, Jane Rusch. The mailer targets Ms. Rusch as a candidate not to vote for, unfairly suggesting she works against the interests of parents in the district. It sharply contradicts her long record of having listened to parents’ voices and then cooperating with other board members to fully represent these voices.

Get Involved Wisconsin has a clear political agenda which it boldly seeks to inject into our school board contest. On its web site it refers to “government insanity” and tells people to “stop taking advice from the CDC, NIH and government health department,” saying this advice is “counter factual.”

As she has done many times before, Jane Rusch is running for school board, not to promote a divisive political agenda, but to work cooperatively with other board members as they help fulfill the educational goals of all students in our district.

Rita Pachal, Wausau