Dear Editor,

My name is William Harris. I am currently the Marathon County Board Supervisor for District 3 and a candidate for Marathon County Circuit Court Judge for Branch 2.

I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank to the people of Marathon County. One of the great honors and privileges of my life was serving you on the Marathon County Board these past 2 years. Although, I know it was not an easy time for all of us with a worldwide pandemic and though we faced so many unprecedented challenges, through it all we were still able to come together to ensure that our county continued to proceed forward with a brighter future ahead. Some may want to highlight our disagreements, and yes there are still some courageous conversations to be had, but I have never doubted our shared purpose and commitment to see this county succeed as the safest, healthiest, and most prosperous county in the nation.

No matter the challenges, I was always inspired by your resilience and strength and I share your commitment and can-do spirit to succeed. Together we dug in to meet our greatest challenges and I have worked hard to be worthy of the faith you put in me as a leader. I said when I started that you deserve a leader who works as hard as you do every day and I have tried to do just that. As Marathon County Board Supervisor, I got 1.1 million in Coronavirus aid for those most hard-hit by the pandemic. I have also led on 14 committees and taskforces including in the role of President of the Police and Fire Commission. And I have worked tirelessly in the assembly room and the courtroom to ensure everyone in our great County has an opportunity to succeed. I love this county and I care about its future.

I hope that you will again grant me the great responsibility and opportunity to serve you in another leadership capacity as Marathon County Circuit Court Judge. I’m ethical, fair-minded, and an empathetic community member who shares your values and wants to see our County succeed. I believe in a justice system that is more representative and accessible to people from all walks of life. As a Judge, I will hold offenders accountable, support justice alternatives for those struggling with drug addiction and mental health issues, work hard to reduce our case back log, and create more cost-saving opportunities that still result in just outcomes. I believe I have the broad legal experience and leadership qualities to be an excellent judge for Marathon County. I hope I will have your continued support and trust in me.

I want you to know that whatever the outcome, I hope I have made you proud and I am eternally grateful for your trust and the opportunity to serve this great County and I will never forget it. Truly, Marathon County’s greatest asset is its people, and we will always succeed as a County, as long we never forget we succeed when we move forward, together.

Thank you.

Yours Truly,

William Harris

Wausau, Marathon County