The Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team begins its 2022 season with a doubleheader in Wauwatosa April 9.

The team, which competes in the Bay Valley Conference against teams from such places as Green Bay, De Pere, Neenah, Appleton and Hudson, is made up of high school students from various schools in the Wausau area and operates as a club sport.

“We have quite a few girls coming back that have had a taste of success in the postseason last year,” said head coach Tony Imhoff. “This has been a great motivator for all of the girls this offseason to work hard on bettering themselves and the team to make 2022 a successful season.”

The team’s schedule

April 9 at noon and 1:30 p.m.: Wauwatosa and Westside at Wauwatosa High School

April 16 at noon and 1:30 p.m.: Cedarburg and DeForest at Cedarburg High School

April 20 at 6:30 p.m.: Sun Prairie at Sun Prairie High School

April 26 at 7 p.m.: Appleton at Appleton Xavier High School

April 30 at various times: Three opponents at Badger Spring Invite in the Wisconsin Dells

May 3 at 7 p.m.: Kimberly at Kimberly High School

May 5 at 7 p.m.: Green Bay Notre Dame at Green Bay Notre Dame High School

May 10 at 7 p.m.: Neenah at Thom Field in Wausau

May 17 at 7 p.m.: DePere at Thom Field in Wausau

May 22 at 10:30 a.m.: Bayport at the Peoples Sports Complex in Wausau

May 22 at noon: Hudson at the Peoples Sports Complex in Wausau

For more information about the team and fundraising efforts, contact Alison Howrey Speichinger at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.