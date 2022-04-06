Wausau Pilot & Review

Winners are noted in bold. Only contested races are listed:

Dist. 1

  • Michelle Van Krey (incumbent): 67.90%
  • Christopher Wood: 31.67%

Dist. 2

  • Destiny Goretski: 38.84%
  • Ann Lemmer: 60.62%

Dist. 5

  • Gary Gisselman: 62.61%
  • Cody Nikolai: 37.39%

Dist. 6

  • Jeff Johnson (incumbent): 35.92%
  • Stacey Morache: 64.08%

Dist. 7

  • Becky Buch (incumbent): 64.08%
  • Alex Eichten: 35.68%

Dist. 8

  • Kim Ungerer: 58.86%
  • Veronica Hope: 41.14%

Dist. 9

  • Johnny Fortenberry: 49.33%
  • David Oberbeck (incumbent): 50.44%

Dist. 11

  • Alyson Leahy (incumbent): 41.24%
  • Randy DeBroux: 58.33%

Dist. 13

  • James R. Juedes: 38.34%
  • Mike Ritter: 61.38%

Dist. 15

  • Randy Fifrick (incumbent): 46.74%
  • Joel Straub: 52.41%

Dist. 16

  • Tony Sherfinski: 64.64%
  • Bill Conway (incumbent): 35.36%

Dist. 17

  • Jennifer Aarrestad (incumbent): 58.46%
  • Cheryl Martino: 41.54%

Dist. 21

  • Thomas N. Rosenberg (incumbent): 51.57%
  • Dave Dailey: 47.86%

Dist. 23

  • Chris Voll (incumbent): 43.66%
  • David Baker: 56.18%

Dist. 25

  • Sandi Cihlar (incumbent): 41.52%
  • Timothy M. Sondelski: 58.48%

Dist. 30

  • Richard Gumz (incumbent): 43.10%
  • Andrew Venzke: 56.71%

Dist. 33

  • Tim Buttke (incumbent): 47.92%
  • Ron Covelli: 52.08%

Dist. 34

  • Gary Beastrom (incumbent): 45.84%
  • Jason Wilhelm: 53.97%

Dist. 38

  • Jonathan Fisher (incumbent): 36.95%
  • Bobby Niemeyer: 62.94%