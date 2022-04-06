Wausau Pilot & Review
Winners are noted in bold. Only contested races are listed:
Dist. 1
- Michelle Van Krey (incumbent): 67.90%
- Christopher Wood: 31.67%
Dist. 2
- Destiny Goretski: 38.84%
- Ann Lemmer: 60.62%
Dist. 5
- Gary Gisselman: 62.61%
- Cody Nikolai: 37.39%
Dist. 6
- Jeff Johnson (incumbent): 35.92%
- Stacey Morache: 64.08%
Dist. 7
- Becky Buch (incumbent): 64.08%
- Alex Eichten: 35.68%
Dist. 8
- Kim Ungerer: 58.86%
- Veronica Hope: 41.14%
Dist. 9
- Johnny Fortenberry: 49.33%
- David Oberbeck (incumbent): 50.44%
Dist. 11
- Alyson Leahy (incumbent): 41.24%
- Randy DeBroux: 58.33%
Dist. 13
- James R. Juedes: 38.34%
- Mike Ritter: 61.38%
Dist. 15
- Randy Fifrick (incumbent): 46.74%
- Joel Straub: 52.41%
Dist. 16
- Tony Sherfinski: 64.64%
- Bill Conway (incumbent): 35.36%
Dist. 17
- Jennifer Aarrestad (incumbent): 58.46%
- Cheryl Martino: 41.54%
Dist. 21
- Thomas N. Rosenberg (incumbent): 51.57%
- Dave Dailey: 47.86%
Dist. 23
- Chris Voll (incumbent): 43.66%
- David Baker: 56.18%
Dist. 25
- Sandi Cihlar (incumbent): 41.52%
- Timothy M. Sondelski: 58.48%
Dist. 30
- Richard Gumz (incumbent): 43.10%
- Andrew Venzke: 56.71%
Dist. 33
- Tim Buttke (incumbent): 47.92%
- Ron Covelli: 52.08%
Dist. 34
- Gary Beastrom (incumbent): 45.84%
- Jason Wilhelm: 53.97%
Dist. 38
- Jonathan Fisher (incumbent): 36.95%
- Bobby Niemeyer: 62.94%