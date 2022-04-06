Meow there, I’m Midge! I’m a handsome guy who is here at HSMC looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter because things weren’t working out at home. Nevertheless, I’m easygoing and I like other cats. The shelter folks say I seem to like everyone I meet. If you think I could be the cat for you, come visit me soon. Take note: I have been exposed to FeLV and will need to be re-tested.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.