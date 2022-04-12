Wausau Pilot & Review

The Hmong American Center, Inc. on Friday announced opening another office expanding its programs and services to cover Wood County, according to a statement issued by the organization.

“The 2020 U.S. Census reported that Wood County is home to almost 1,500 individuals identified as Asian American. The vast majority of the Asian Americans are of Hmong or Southeast Asian descent,” said Yee Leng Xiong, Executive Director of the Wausau-based HAC. “Although there have been numerous advancements, there are still challenges and obstacles that members of the Southeast Asian community need to overcome.”

Xiong said the Hmong American Center is “thrilled and excited to work with the local businesses, government, and other non-profit organizations in Wood County in addressing and overcoming these challenges.”

HAC provides support and direct client services to members of the Southeast Asian Community, the HAC statement said. Founded in 1984, the center aims for community integration as well as economic and social advancement of Southeast Asian refugees (primarily Hmong) in Central Wisconsin.