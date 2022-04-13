WAUSAU – In keeping with National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16, Aspirus aims to inspire, educate and empower the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning.

“You can ensure that your preferences are understood if you become unable to make medical decisions for yourself due to an accident, injury or sudden illness by having proactive conversations about what type of care is acceptable or not to you,” said Aspirus Advance Care Planning Coordinator Heidi Kraege.

An advance directive is a legal document that explains how you want medical decisions to be made and who to make those decisions if you cannot make them yourself. This would guide your family and medical team if there was a sudden car accident or illness that left you unable to communicate your wishes.

“Determining who has the authority to make these decisions on your behalf if you cannot becomes much more difficult and time-consuming in the absence of a properly prepared health care directive,” Kraege said.

You can request that an Advance Care Planning Kit be sent to you by calling the Aspirus Customer Contact Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 715-847-2380 or 800-847-4707.

Additional information can be found here.