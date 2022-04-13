Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Stevens Point boys and D.C. Everest girls grabbed team titles at the 2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Meet on Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

D.C. Everest won the girls team title with 148.833 points, with Marshfield second with 128, Wausau West third with 100.333 and Wausau East sixth with 43.333.

Stevens Point won the boys team title with 191, with D.C. Everest second with 154, West third with 106 and East seventh with 31.

D.C. Everest won 13 events, seven by the boys and six from the girls team.

Blake Postler won the boys 60-meter hurdles (8.82) and 200 hurdles (26.71), Caiden Hoeppner won the boys 60 (7.13) and 200 (23.12), Sara Mlodik took first in the girls 1,600 (5:11.49) and 3,200 (11:34.85), and Brenna Lehrke was the champion in the girls long jump (17-5) and triple jump (36-7) to earn double conference titles for D.C. Everest.

Also winning titles for the Evergreens were Triton Schmidt in the boys long jump (21-10.25), Arlin Sangster in the boys triple jump (40-6.5), Cole Stevens in the boys shot put (53-2), Sadie Rakovec in the girls 60 (8.15), and Liberty Christianson in the girls high jump (5-2).

The Wausau West boys had three conference champions as Gage Monpas won the high jump (5-10), Joey Knauf won the pole vault (12-6), and the 800 relay team of Connor Calmes, Joe Berens, Ray Reineck and Reed Napiowocki won in 1:36.51.

The West girls had two conference champs as Keara Schoen won the 200 hurdles in 32.49 seconds, and the 800 relay team of Kate Lovelan, Kelsey Napiowocki, Skylie Wilke and Harper Mead was victorious in 1:54.52.

Wausau East had one champion as Lily Clifford won the girls shot put with a toss of 35-5.75.

2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Meet

April 12, at UW-Stevens Point

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 191; 2. D.C. Everest 154; 3. Wausau West 106; 4. Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids 48; 6. Merrill 41; 7. Wausau East 31. Click here for complete boys results.

Girls

Team scores: 1. D.C. Everest 148.833; 2. Marshfield 128; 3. Wausau West 100.333; 4. Stevens Point 91; 5. Merrill 70.5; 6. Wausau East 43.333; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 32. Click here for complete girls results.